One creative pup is delighting the internet with his unique way of playing Frisbee. The video was posted by TikTok user @duveygirl. In the video, her dog can be seen using the Frisbee in a whole new way!

Filmed on a beach, the creative pup can be seen playing with a few other dogs. However, despite how cute this is, it is the way he utilizes his toy that catches viewers’ eyes. The dog places his front paws in the red Frisbee. He then uses his back legs to propel himself forward as the Frisbee slides along the sand.

Captioned, “the best way to play frisbee,” the clip quickly went viral, racking up over 88,000 likes. The video amused viewers, who had lots to say about the creative pup and his unique approach to a classic game. “He invented a new dog competition!” joked one viewer. Meanwhile, another wondered, “Now I’m curious how he would do on a skateboard”.

