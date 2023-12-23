Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The story of an injured bumblebee whom a kindhearted woman rescued is warming hearts on social media. Originally shared to the popular Instagram account @majicallynews, which shares wholesome stories, the tale of the bumblebee’s rescue begins on a country road.

There, a woman named Katharina Wallen noticed an injured bumblebee on the ground. The bee climbed on her sneaker and seemed to be searching for food. Immediately, the bumblebee started investigating a brightly colored string of beads resting on the shoe.

Katherina plucked a yellow flower and gave it to the bumble bee. Quickly, the insect began to eat from the blossom. At this point, her rescuer noticed that the little bumblebee only had one wing. The other had been shredded and was no longer usable. So, Katherina took the bumblebee home to care for her.

In her new home, the bumblebee got sugar water and plenty of fresh flowers to snack on. The rescuers also created a shelter for the little creature.

Three weeks later, the bumblebee has recovered from her ordeal and is thriving in her new home. Her humans bring her fresh flowers to eat every day. In the video, she can be seen happily sipping from the flowers and rubbing herself with pollen. She also enjoys relaxing on the earth, taking shelter in a small cave dug into the ground.

Viewers loved the video. Currently, it has been liked more than 112,000 times. Many commended Katherina for rescuing the little bumblebee. User upinspacec wrote, “A life is a life, no matter how big or small”.

