A heartwarming TikTok video shares the reason why one canine pawrent always leaves a plain cookie in the batch. The sweet tradition is so that her dog, a Golden Retriever named Brooks, can enjoy a sweet treat as well! TikTok users are melting over the adorable video.

In the video, shared to the account @elizabethmanley_, a baking tray is seen with raw chocolate chip cookies on it. However, one of the cookies is slightly different from the rest. The cookie in the corner is free of chocolate chips. This is because chocolate is toxic to dogs. The camera then pans to Brooks, who waits patiently for his cookie. After the batch is done baking he is rewarded for his patience! He excitedly eats the plain cookie that his human has lovingly made for him.

The adorable video is captioned, “He always deserves a cookie”. Viewers agreed with the statement. Many even questioned why the dog only got one! Currently, the video has been liked over 1.6 million times on TikTok.

