In the fast-paced and often stressful world we live in, a little laughter can go a long way in brightening our spirits. And what better way to find laughter than through animal memes? Animals have a knack for capturing our hearts with their adorable antics and funny expressions. In this article, we have curated two hilarious animal memes that are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and make your day a little bit brighter. Get ready for a much-needed dose of laughter!

1. The Cat Who Forgot How to Cat

Source: Ginger Cat/Youtube

A cat “forgetting how to cat” is a meme that doesn’t just apply to one feline, but many! Cats who forget how to cat are featured in the video above to get up to crazy antics.

2. Ninja Squirrel

This meme captures a squirrel mid-air, performing an acrobatic leap to kick a stuffed squirrel. After being shared on Reddit, it got over 1400 upvotes.

3. Dramatic Dog

This meme reveals the thoughts and feelings of a dog when they’re left locked out of his or her parent’s room for the night!

4. I’m Into NFTs

Source: u/AmetuerNerd/Reddit

Poking fun at the recent NFT craze, this meme talks about “noses”, feets”, and “teefs”.

5. Stealthy Elephant

This meme takes a Daily Mail headline and turns it into something so much funnier! The elephant picture is now deemed “stelf”.

6. Shocked Dog

This meme, showing a shocked dog in water, pokes fun at a common human experience!

7. Dog Who Can’t Make Up His Mind

We’ve all seen the magic trick where a magician moves a ball under a cup. But, this meme takes it to a whole new level! When a human puts treats under each cup and moves them around, the dog chooses very carefully. Then, he changes his mind when he realizes he picked the wrong one!

8. Thinking Cat

Do you know what a thinking cap is? Well, a “thinking cat” is even better. This meme shows a husky with a cat on his head and is captioned “he’s got his thinking cat on”.

9. Skating Turtle

A human placed their turtle on a tiny skateboard, which gave the animal more speed than he’s ever had in his life! But, his cat sibling was not fond of his new mode of transportation.

10. Dreaming Kitten

This cat is having a nightmare and his reaction is hilarious! But, the caption of this meme makes it even funnier.

This meme showcases a sloth in a seemingly awkward sleeping position, with its limbs dangling in different directions. The caption could read, “When you try to be cute while napping but end up looking like a contortionist!”

Laughter is the best medicine, and what better way to find it than through hilarious animal memes? These two curated gems are sure to bring a smile to your face and brighten your day. Whether it’s a mischievous cat or a goofy dog, animals have a way of capturing our hearts and making us laugh. So take a moment, indulge in some light-hearted humor, and let these hilarious animal memes add a touch of joy to your life. Remember, a little laughter goes a long way!

